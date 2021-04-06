Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading Up 6.9%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $22.92. 38,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,215,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.98.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -83.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Funko by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 160,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $4,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Funko by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 101,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

