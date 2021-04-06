FUNToken Trading Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $483.89 million and $46.98 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00059664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.17 or 0.00659473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00078961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00031545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

