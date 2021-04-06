Fuse Network Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $17.13 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00073977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00284015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00103393 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.31 or 0.00748147 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00030391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,285.98 or 0.99943453 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

