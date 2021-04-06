Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 100.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FUSN. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,828. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.