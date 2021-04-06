FY2023 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Boosted by Analyst

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Amgen in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $18.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.73. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $20.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.61 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.57.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $252.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.32. Amgen has a 12 month low of $206.85 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,964,000 after buying an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.