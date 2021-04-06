Fyooz (FYZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $229,852.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. Fyooz has a market cap of $8.04 million and $229,852.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002207 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00058945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.64 or 0.00668314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00078308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00030758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,234,625 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

