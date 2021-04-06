GameCredits Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $50.32 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.24 or 0.00411551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004791 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000630 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,299,470 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

