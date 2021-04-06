Gameswap (GSWAP) Market Capitalization Tops $14.47 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 48.7% lower against the US dollar. One Gameswap token can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00002866 BTC on major exchanges. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $14.47 million and $543,061.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00074741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.53 or 0.00292640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00105522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.08 or 0.00783739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00030047 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011939 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,564,535 tokens. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

Gameswap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.