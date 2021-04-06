Gameswap Price Down 42.8% This Week (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Gameswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a total market cap of $15.21 million and approximately $521,000.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00073867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00271173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00114190 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.69 or 0.00764724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,464.05 or 0.99265166 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,564,535 tokens. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

Gameswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars.

