Gas (GAS) One Day Volume Tops $76.40 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Gas has a market cap of $163.96 million and $76.40 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $16.19 or 0.00027979 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.76 or 0.00267482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00112203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.68 or 0.00751286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00017096 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.