Gatechain Token (GT) Price Tops $0.58 on Major Exchanges

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Gatechain Token token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Gatechain Token has a total market cap of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00059634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.12 or 0.00660162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00078971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00031383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

About Gatechain Token

GT is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 tokens. Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Token Trading

