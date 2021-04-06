Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Raised to $19.00 at Barclays

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of GTES opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $18.22.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,240,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $665,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

