GateToken Reaches Market Cap of $197.13 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00004437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $197.13 million and approximately $13.97 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00059119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.48 or 0.00662000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00079050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,298,954 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io

GateToken Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

