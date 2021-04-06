Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) traded up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79. 2,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 718,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.