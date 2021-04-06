Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 27,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 78,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.

In other Gaucho Group news, Director Edie Rodriguez bought 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $49,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $49,998. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.

