Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 27,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 78,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.

In other Gaucho Group news, Director Edie Rodriguez bought 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $49,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $49,998. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.

