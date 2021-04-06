GCN Coin Hits One Day Volume of $140.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $333,411.83 and approximately $140.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 52.2% against the US dollar. One GCN Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.42 or 0.00409978 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004797 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000755 BTC.

GCN Coin Token Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.