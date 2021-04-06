GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.72 ($37.32).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €35.13 ($41.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 65.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €19.55 ($23.00) and a 12 month high of €35.31 ($41.54).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

