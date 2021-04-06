GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (GEAGY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GEAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS:GEAGY traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.59. 2,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

