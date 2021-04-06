Gemini Dollar Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $127.42 million and approximately $11.12 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00058059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.97 or 0.00670394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00075854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00030588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 126,769,260 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.