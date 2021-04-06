Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 303.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Generac worth $245,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $325.04 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.55 and a 200-day moving average of $250.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

