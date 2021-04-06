General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.44

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.44 and last traded at $62.32, with a volume of 1314825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Get General Motors alerts:

The company has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,734,286.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,112,994.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.