Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.48. 11,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 710,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair began coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. Equities analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generation Bio news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $310,743.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,317,213.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $367,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,630.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $861,129.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,456,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 3,342.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 651,743 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

