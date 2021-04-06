Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.97

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.97 and traded as low as $6.39. Genie Energy shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 86,809 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $168.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.67.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter.
About Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider, and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through four segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.
Read More: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.