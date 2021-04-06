Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.97

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.97 and traded as low as $6.39. Genie Energy shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 86,809 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $168.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNE. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider, and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through four segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

