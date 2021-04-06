GeoCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.43 Million (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $26,863.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00053318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.07 or 0.00408216 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,066.35 or 0.99566853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00037722 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00098619 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000956 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

