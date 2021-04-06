GeoDB Price Reaches $1.63 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00002816 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GeoDB has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. GeoDB has a total market cap of $35.02 million and $244,214.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00059289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00021500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.37 or 0.00654667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00078684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00031281 BTC.

About GeoDB

GEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,520,124 coins. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

