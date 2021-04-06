Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GGB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Gerdau by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GGB opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

