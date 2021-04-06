GET Protocol (GET) Price Up 36.6% Over Last Week

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.42 or 0.00014411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $95.85 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00057552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.18 or 0.00668044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00075839 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00030550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.