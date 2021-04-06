Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.64

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.64 and last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 1062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNGBY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Getinge alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5226 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

Getinge Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.