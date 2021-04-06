GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Tops $0.0209 on Major Exchanges

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $30,439.74 and $7.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127,512.30 or 2.20060678 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000163 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,458,684 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

