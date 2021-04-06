GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GFL. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

