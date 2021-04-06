GHOST (GHOST) One Day Volume Hits $381,556.00

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One GHOST coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GHOST has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. GHOST has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and $381,556.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00059481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.83 or 0.00656290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00031102 BTC.

GHOST Coin Profile

GHOST (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 coins. GHOST’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOST

