Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Down 3.2%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 2,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,505,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $584.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,543 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $4,156,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 919,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

