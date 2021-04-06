Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.61

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$40.61 and last traded at C$40.41, with a volume of 108763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.04.

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$8.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.