Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GVDBF stock opened at $3,884.00 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $2,945.00 and a 1-year high of $4,481.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,845.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,058.72.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

