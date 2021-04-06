Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Glaukos reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GKOS. Piper Sandler cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Glaukos stock opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.61. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $439,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

