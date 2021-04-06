Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 20,000 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $202,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $202,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PUCK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,867. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

