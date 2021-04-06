Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.26

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.26 and traded as high as $8.16. Glencore shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 237,623 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

