Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Holdings Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,728,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 529.6% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,869,000 after acquiring an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after acquiring an additional 540,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,683,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after acquiring an additional 367,275 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GBT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.