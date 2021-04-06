Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) vs. Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Trident Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 42.17% 12.77% 6.91% Trident Acquisitions N/A -11.08% -0.78%

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trident Acquisitions has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Trident Acquisitions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $172.50 million 3.24 $66.48 million N/A N/A Trident Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.53 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Trident Acquisitions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of Trident Acquisitions shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Trident Acquisitions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Global Cord Blood and Trident Acquisitions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Trident Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Trident Acquisitions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2020, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Trident Acquisitions

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

