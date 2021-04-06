Global Ports (LON:GPH) Trading 10.4% Higher

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH) rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140.50 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 135.25 ($1.77). Approximately 123,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 126,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.60).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £84.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.31.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

