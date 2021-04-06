Global Social Chain (GSC) Hits Market Cap of $7.30 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $7.30 million and approximately $372,506.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00057363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.90 or 0.00686877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00076580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.