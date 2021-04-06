Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.92. 288,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,695% from the average session volume of 16,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.