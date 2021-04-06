Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH) Shares Up 0.1%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.80 and last traded at $50.61. 102,081 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 293% from the average session volume of 25,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.

