GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,493.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $1,493.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 28% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,963.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,079.11 or 0.03586957 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.60 or 0.00387488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $639.98 or 0.01104109 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.99 or 0.00439922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.71 or 0.00458410 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.00321313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00029190 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

