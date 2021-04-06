Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.30. 19,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 46,288,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Globalstar by 405.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 117,348 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 1,382.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 406,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

