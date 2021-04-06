GNY Price Down 1.7% This Week (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. GNY has a total market cap of $265.24 million and $1.26 million worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GNY has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00057162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.72 or 0.00673457 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00075370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

