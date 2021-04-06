GoByte Trading Up 17.5% This Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $574,713.41 and $2,283.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011506 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

