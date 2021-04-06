GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.27% of GoDaddy worth $38,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.18.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $81.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.19. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $771,769.65. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,713. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

