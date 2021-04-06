Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,890 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.51.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.2183 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.