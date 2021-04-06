Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $6.76

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $6.95. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 6,017 shares.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $993.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 165,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 44,424 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.